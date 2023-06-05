Cambridge Trust Company Announces Jeffrey Smith as Head of Wealth Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Trust Company, subsidiary of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), announces the hiring of Jeffrey Smith as the head of its wealth management group. Mr. Smith takes on the role from Jennifer Pline, who will retire at the end of June.

A seasoned leader in the New England banking market, Mr. Smith brings over 35 years of experience to Cambridge Trust. His roots in local banking, combined with expertise in driving new relationships, puts him in a strong position to lead the company's wealth management team into the future.

"With a growing footprint in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, we are well poised to deliver our wealth management capability to clients and prospective clients in the region," said Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are grateful for the years of leadership that Jennifer has delivered for our wealth management clients and are excited to welcome Jeff to build upon that foundation to lead the next phase of growth.

Mr. Smith will work with a team of over 70 professionals and their colleagues throughout Cambridge Trust to build the premier private bank and wealth management firm in the region. He most recently spent over twenty years at Rockland Trust and prior to that worked at Scudder, Stevens. Mr. Smith holds a B.A. from University of Vermont and holds CFP and CRPC designations.

"Cambridge Trust's reputation and history as a conservatively managed and client-focused institution is well known in the marketplace. I am delighted to be joining the wealth management team to bring further growth in high touch, customized personal solutions to clients as a local bank." said Jeffrey Smith, Head of Wealth Management, Cambridge Trust. "I'm thrilled to lead the wealth management team as we accelerate our work with clients and prospects.

For more information, visit www. cambridgetrust.com

About Cambridge Trust

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

For more details on Cambridge Trust visit: www.cambridgetrust.com

Contact:
Danielle Remis Hackel
617.991.5201
[email protected]

