Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in the following conferences in June 2023.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Boston, MA: June 6th, 2023
Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
Chicago, IL: June 15th, 2023
Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit
Virtual: June 27th, 2023
Attended by Colin Canfield, Investor Relations Manager

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 163 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch site in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

