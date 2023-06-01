Insider Buying: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec Eric Schwartz Buys 2640 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

1 hours ago
On June 1, 2023, Eric Schwartz, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (

IART, Financial), purchased 2640 shares of the company's stock. This insider buying activity could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at the company's fundamentals and future prospects.

Who is Eric Schwartz of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp?

Eric Schwartz serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. He is responsible for overseeing the company's legal affairs, including corporate governance, intellectual property, and regulatory compliance. With his extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Schwartz plays a crucial role in guiding the company's strategic direction and ensuring its adherence to industry regulations.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp's Business Description

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a global medical technology company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative surgical and regenerative solutions for patients. The company operates through two segments: Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics & Tissue Technologies. Its products are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and wound care. Integra's mission is to improve patient outcomes by providing clinicians with advanced surgical solutions that address unmet medical needs.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Eric Schwartz has purchased a total of 2640 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock and could be a sign of confidence in its future performance. The insider transaction history for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

When analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, it is essential to consider the overall trend of insider activity. The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of this relationship: 1665840956894609408.jpg

As seen in the image, there has been a mix of insider buying and selling activity over the past year. However, the recent purchase by Eric Schwartz could signal a positive shift in insider sentiment, which may be worth considering for investors.

Valuation

On the day of Eric Schwartz's recent buy, shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp were trading at $37.89 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,246.692 million. The price-earnings ratio is 19.24, which is lower than the industry median of 28.34 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $37.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.56, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation: 1665840965555847168.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Eric Schwartz, coupled with the stock's undervalued status based on its GF Value, could be an indication that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is worth considering for investors. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

