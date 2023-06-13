Québec Nickel Suspends Field Work at Ducros Due to Forest Fire Risk

Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE%3A+QNI; FSE%3A+7lB; OTCQB: QNICF) (“QNI” or the "Company") announces that due to an emergency order from the Québec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) prohibiting access to lands in the province impacted by forest fires, all field-based exploration activities have been temporarily suspended at the Ducros Project. In addition, all Ducros project personnel have safely relocated from the project’s base of operations in Lebel-sur-Quévillon to Val-d’Or upon receiving an evacuation notice on June 2.

The news release from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) announcing the field work prohibition is linked below:

https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3qnFkYF

“The safety of our workers, contractors and service providers is our top priority”, said Richard Dufresne, QNI’s interim CEO and Director, who continues “…we will resume our field-based exploration work at Ducros when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we have several technical studies and work programs already underway that don’t require field work to complete, so we are really looking forward to updating our investors with more news in the coming weeks.”

ABOUT QUEBEC NICKEL CORP.
Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 282 contiguous mining claims covering 15,293 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

