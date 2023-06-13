Dollar General Corporation Announces Pricing of $1,500,000,000 of Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dollar General Corporation (

NYSE:DG, Financial) (“Dollar General” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an offering (the “Offering”) of $500,000,000 of its 5.200% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, collectively with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2028 Notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.200% per annum and mature on July 5, 2028. The 2033 Notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.450% per annum and mature on July 5, 2033. Dollar General will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually on January 5 and July 5 of each year, commencing January 5, 2024. Issuance of the Notes is expected to occur on June 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to reduce its commercial paper notes outstanding (excluding $204.3 million of commercial paper notes held by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other indebtedness.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the Offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are serving as senior co-managers for the Offering. Huntington Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Capital One Securities, Inc. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are serving as co-managers for the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus and related supplement may be obtained by contacting any of those joint book-running managers whose contact information is listed at the bottom of this announcement.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General store in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005896r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005896/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.