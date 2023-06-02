On June 2, 2023, Sean Power, the Chief Financial Officer of TG Therapeutics Inc ( TGTX, Financial), sold 73,647 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider transactions that have seen one insider buy and two insider sells, including this recent sale by Power. In this article, we will take a closer look at TG Therapeutics Inc, Sean Power's role in the company, and the potential implications of this insider sell.

Who is Sean Power of TG Therapeutics Inc?

Sean Power has been the Chief Financial Officer of TG Therapeutics Inc since 2012. He has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, with a focus on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining TG Therapeutics, Power held various finance positions at OSI Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company that was acquired by Astellas Pharma in 2010. As the CFO of TG Therapeutics, Power is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations.

TG Therapeutics Inc's Business Description

TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidates, ublituximab and umbralisib, are being developed for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). TG Therapeutics is also developing a pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates targeting various B-cell and autoimmune diseases.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Sean Power has sold a total of 73,647 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for TG Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: .

On the day of Sean Power's recent sell, shares of TG Therapeutics Inc were trading at $26.7 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,861.887 million. It is important to consider the potential reasons behind this insider sell, as it could provide insight into the company's future prospects or the executive's personal financial strategy.

One possible explanation for the sell is that Power may believe the stock is overvalued and decided to take advantage of the high share price. Alternatively, the sale could be part of a pre-planned diversification strategy or to meet personal financial needs. It is worth noting that insider sells do not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, and investors should consider other factors when evaluating the significance of this transaction.

Valuation and GF Value

To assess the valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for TG Therapeutics Inc can be visualized in the following image: .

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. In the case of TG Therapeutics Inc, the stock appears to be trading close to its GF Value, suggesting that it may be fairly valued at the moment. However, investors should consider other factors, such as the company's growth prospects and competitive position, when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 73,647 shares by CFO Sean Power is an important development for TG Therapeutics Inc and its investors. While the reasons behind the sale are not entirely clear, it is essential for investors to consider the company's valuation, growth prospects, and competitive position when making investment decisions. By analyzing insider transactions, stock price trends, and the GF Value, investors can gain a better understanding of the potential risks and rewards associated with investing in TG Therapeutics Inc.