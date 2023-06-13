EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. Shane Spradlin Sells 3,284 Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

On June 5, 2023, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary Shane Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (

PAG, Financial), a leading international transportation services company. The sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by Spradlin over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 7,673 shares and purchased none.

Shane Spradlin has been with Penske Automotive Group Inc since 2016, serving as the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. Penske Automotive Group operates as an international transportation services provider, with automotive and commercial truck dealerships primarily in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Penske Automotive Group Inc, while there have been eight insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: 1665901359188148224.jpg

On the day of Shane Spradlin's recent sale, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc were trading at $141.22 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9,895.321 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.94, which is lower than the industry median of 16.64 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $141.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $126.00, Penske Automotive Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image can be seen here: 1665901369178980352.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its executives. In the case of Penske Automotive Group Inc, the absence of insider buys over the past year and the presence of eight insider sells may raise questions about the company's future performance. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and financial performance, before drawing any conclusions.

As mentioned earlier, Penske Automotive Group Inc is currently trading at a modestly overvalued level based on its GF Value. This may suggest that insiders believe the stock's price has reached a level where selling is more attractive than buying. Additionally, the company's lower-than-industry-median price-earnings ratio may indicate that the market has not fully recognized the company's potential, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Shane Spradlin and the overall trend of insider sells over the past year may raise concerns, it is crucial to consider the company's valuation and financial performance before making any investment decisions. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions, as well as other factors such as earnings reports and industry trends, to make informed decisions about Penske Automotive Group Inc.

