VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. ("Golden Pursuit" or the "Company") (TSXV:GDP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Norman Porter as a director of the Company. The size of the Company's board has increased to five members, three of whom are independent.

Mr. Norman Porter has 45 years of experience in business development. As an entrepreneur, Norman has an aptitude for strategic development with a long term vision. Norman's investment knowledge and financial analytics leverage his ability to raise capital for partnership and joint venture opportunities. His breadth of development scope spans land assembly to construction projects in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors throughout British Columbia and Washington State. Normans' company, Beech Developments Ltd., is a leading developer in the City of Surrey, working with government and communities to establish optimum use of land to meet future demand.

Brian McClay, President of Golden Pursuit states, "I am very pleased and welcome Norm Porter to Golden Pursuit's board. Norm is a well-known business and project developer with a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. We look forward to Norm's expertise and contributions as we advance our focus Gordon Lake project and our Nevada properties."

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Porter at an exercise price of $0.20 cents per share for a term of five years. The options shall vest and become exercisable as to 25 per cent annually commencing June 5, 2024, the first anniversary of the date of the grant.

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Golden Pursuit owns a 100% interest in the Gordon Lake Project located in the NW, 50 miles north of Yellowknife. The Gordon Lake District consists of 10 deposits which include the former producing mines Camlaren, Burnt Island, Myrt Lake and Argonaut Mine. The deposits along with the other significantly advanced deposits will be the subject of further exploration with an emphasis on developing a drilling program to be conducted later this year.

The Company has recently completed a geological report that summarizes and describes the holdings at Gordon Lake along with development recommendations. This report can be viewed on the Company's website at www.goldpursuit.ca

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's web site at www.goldpusuit.ca

