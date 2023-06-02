CFO Tobin Schilke Sells 3,201 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

On June 2, 2023, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (

RVNC, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's future prospects and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Tobin Schilke?

Tobin Schilke serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Revance Therapeutics Inc. He has extensive experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, having held various leadership positions in finance and operations. Schilke's expertise in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in guiding Revance Therapeutics through its growth and development.

Revance Therapeutics Inc's Business Description

Revance Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The company's lead product candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), is designed to provide long-lasting and natural-looking results in the treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and lines. Revance Therapeutics is also developing a robust pipeline of products targeting various therapeutic areas, including migraine, cervical dystonia, and upper limb spasticity.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Tobin Schilke has sold a total of 57,423 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 3,201 shares at a price of $30.64 per share has caught the attention of investors, as it may signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of insider trading at Revance Therapeutics Inc.

The insider transaction history for Revance Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's recent gains to cash out their holdings. However, it is also possible that these transactions are part of a pre-planned selling program or are driven by personal financial needs rather than a lack of confidence in the company's prospects.

1665964247638605824.jpg

Valuation

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc were trading for $30.64 apiece on the day of Tobin Schilke's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $2,620.378 million.

With a price of $30.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $47.70, Revance Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

1665964256715079680.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while Tobin Schilke's recent sale of 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc may raise concerns among investors, it is essential to consider the broader context of insider trading at the company and its current valuation. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it may be a possible value trap, and investors should carefully evaluate the company's prospects and growth potential before making any investment decisions.

