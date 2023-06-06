Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace unveils Aurora - a premium lie flat business class suite for single aisle aircraft

1 hours ago
HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a business of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), has unveiled Aurora, the company's first fully lie-flat Business Class suite designed exclusively for narrow-body aircraft.

"Aurora's exceptional comfort, space and thoughtful amenities offer travelers a luxurious retreat, providing an elevated experience harmonized with wide body standards," said Cynthia Muklevicz, Vice President of Business Development at Collins Aerospace. "Intelligent design, engineering and integration provide premium levels of privacy, living area and customizable options without impacting cabin density and allows customers to make Aurora uniquely theirs."

Aurora's seamless integration with existing or bespoke cabin furniture optimizes footprint, functionality and service.

  • Incorporating directly into existing or bespoke front and aft structures, Aurora maximizes cabin density while increasing crew work areas and storage.
  • The integrated design gives cabins a more spacious and open feel.

Aurora is uniquely configured, optimizing passenger living space and storage options within the suite.

  • The seat width is maximized, giving passengers more room than existing solutions.
  • Passengers are set deeper into the seatback and next to the window – increasing privacy and maintaining 78 inches of bed length.

An array of customization opportunities is available with Aurora.

  • Aurora optimizes privacy with or without a door.
  • The suite shell can be modified to include a privacy divider – handy if traveling with a companion.
  • Bespoke trim and finish options are available throughout, ensuring complimentary brand design language.

Aurora is scheduled to deliver to its first customers beginning in 2024 and is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany in Hall B5 at stand 5B30.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Joel Girdner
+1 319 263 1733
joel.girdner@collins.com

