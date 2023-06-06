Raytheon Technologies gives airlines new insights into system health with connected galley inserts

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023

New solution will improve operational planning, reduce aircraft downtime

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, is introducing a cost-effective wireless connectivity solution for airplane galley inserts (the appliances used to prepare inflight food and beverage), providing operational efficiencies and cost savings for airlines while also supporting improved passenger service.

Once connected, the galley inserts automatically transmit data in real-time from the aircraft to maintenance operations, differentiating between specific unit component issues and aircraft interface issues, like faulty water or power supplies. This data provides the information needed to quickly identify unit faults, decreasing the time spent troubleshooting and reducing occurrences of misdiagnosing unit malfunctions.

In addition to the diagnostic benefits, when implemented across broader fleets the data gathered could ultimately predict future failures before they happen, allowing airlines to better plan, mitigate faults before they occur and more accurately assess spare and repair inventory needs.

"Collins' connected galley inserts solution will utilize artificial intelligence and big data to accurately analyze collected information to make informed decisions that best suit their operations – without excessive investment or aircraft modification time," said Alison Davidson, vice president and general manager of Cabin Products for Collins Aerospace. "This unique solution is made possible by combining the expertise, resources and capabilities of our Connected Aviation Solutions business with our Interiors cabin products to provide airline customers consistent, reliable and actionable data."

Implementation is simple as the connected solution can be installed without aircraft modifications and seamlessly integrates with existing Collins galley inserts – avoiding aircraft downtime as well as the need to replace existing units.

The wireless functionality integrates easily with existing inflight Wi-Fi networks, requiring a minimal amount of data to transmit information to maintenance staffs and crew members, without overwhelming network services.

Collins Aerospace's wirelessly connected galley inserts solution will be on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany in Hall B5 at stand 5B30.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

