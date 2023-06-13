SHENZHEN, China, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (300369.SZ) ("NSFOCUS”), a leading network and cyber security company. Leveraging its JPush push notification service, Aurora Mobile will help NSFOCUS’s cloud security platform optimize the security alerting and protection of its T-ONE Cloud app and further assist the T-ONE Cloud strategy.



JPush enables one-stop multi-channel intelligent messaging with simple SDK solutions.

In the era of the digital economy, every industry deeply integrates digital and intelligent technologies, and network security is increasingly becoming a major concern. China is promoting the implementation of the "Digital China" strategy to embrace the new digital era and has released a series of network security policies that bring both opportunities and challenges to the network security industry.

NSFOCUS provides a full range of network security products, comprehensive security solutions, and systematic security operation services to government and enterprise customers in a variety of industries, including finance, telecommunications, energy, transportation, education, culture, healthcare, and others. The T-ONE Cloud app is a key component of the T-ONE Cloud platform, as well as the most important part of NSFOCUS’s products and solutions. Its large customer base places high demands on the adaptability and ease of deployment of the solutions it provides. JPush fully meets NSFOCUS’s requirements.

JPush quickly integrates SDK notifications in 3 minutes and provides an easy-to-use console and API for the T-ONE Cloud app, reducing the access costs of push notification solutions while providing powerful message delivery capabilities. In addition, JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, ensuring that the push notifications of the T-ONE Cloud app are fully suitable for different standards, different industries, different IT architectures and different user needs.

JPush provides multi-channel, secure message delivery.

The T-ONE Cloud app provides users with unified device management, risk control, work order and report management, message alerting and other functions that allow users to monitor the risk status of assets and devices, and the performance of the cloud security service anytime, anywhere. This requires a highly matched message processing capability. JPush helps the T-ONE Cloud app optimize its security alerting, protection, testing and responding capabilities.

To ensure the accuracy and efficiency of message distribution and delivery, JPush provides a flexible channel configuration strategy as it is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. Its servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds, helping end users monitor security risks anytime, anywhere, and enjoy real-time interaction with the service provider. In the face of overseas users and high demand users, JPush's performance is also stable and reliable. It is equipped with an overseas dedicated network and multi-point backups and can handle high concurrency tasks of more than 10 billion notifications per day to ensure the stability, security, and efficiency of security-related message delivery.

When JPush detects that a user’s regular notification channel is in a state of silent notification, JPush provides the immediate redispatch strategy through other channels to ensure the timeliest delivery of hotspot messages and security alerts, preventing missed messages from posing a security threat to users.

It is also worth mentioning that JPush has passed the security test and evaluation of the SDK security campaign initiated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and has been connected to the national SDK management service platform, making its service to the T-ONE Cloud app more secure and reliable.

JPush provides on-demand configuration based on user profiles to deliver more value to customers.

To optimize the efficiency of message delivery, the T-ONE Cloud app supports on-demand subscription and configuration of app push notifications, work order messages, service messages, system messages, etc., which requires the message processing system to have flexible and accurate user profiling and targeting capabilities.

With its user-defined label and alias functions, JPush can seamlessly access Aurora Mobile's entire network data to achieve accurate user grouping and help the T-ONE Cloud app realize personalized message push configuration, including message type, push time period, and key information. For example, under the operation and maintenance personnel label, the frequency of general news messages that they will receive can be appropriately reduced, and service messages such as security alarms and threat monitoring are mainly pushed to them, thereby improving their work efficiency.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile is committed to providing its customers with a more intelligent and convenient user reach and engagement experience and facilitating its customers' digital transformation and upgrading. Going forward, the Company will continue to explore more secure, efficient and accurate user engagement and marketing solutions with NSFOCUS.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

