Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

1 hours ago
MONTREAL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) has temporarily suspended exploration activities across its three camps in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

At this time, the Company will focus on other segments of its portfolio not currently impacted by forest fires. Work is expected to continue unimpeded in Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan is also dealing with major forest fires and the Company has decided to temporarily suspend activities in the region until it can properly assess the situation.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “We fully support the provincial government’s initiative to restrict and suspend access to public forest to prevent the start of new fires. Resources will be redeployed towards projects which are currently safe to access or where the risk of fire is low. We hope to return rapidly to the field once the situation has been controlled.”

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ([email protected])
