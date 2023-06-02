On June 2, 2023, Beth Wozniak, CEO of nVent Electric PLC ( NVT, Financial), sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider trading activity that has seen Wozniak sell a total of 10,028 shares and purchase none. In this article, we will take a closer look at nVent Electric PLC, its business, and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Beth Wozniak of nVent Electric PLC?

Beth Wozniak is the Chief Executive Officer of nVent Electric PLC, a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. She has been with the company since its inception in 2018, following the separation from Pentair plc. Wozniak has over 25 years of experience in the electrical and industrial sectors, having held various leadership positions at Honeywell and other companies before joining nVent.

nVent Electric PLC's Business Description

nVent Electric PLC is a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services products that protect and connect electrical systems, ensuring the safe and reliable flow of electricity. nVent's portfolio includes well-known brands such as CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER. The company serves customers in various industries, including energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential markets.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 1 insider buys and 12 insider sells for nVent Electric PLC. This trend can be seen in the following insider trend image: . The recent sale by Beth Wozniak is part of this trend, as she sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock.

The stock price of nVent Electric PLC has been relatively stable over the past year, with shares trading for $46 apiece on the day of Wozniak's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $7,506.371 million. The price-earnings ratio is 17.91, which is lower than the industry median of 22.37 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value of nVent Electric PLC is $42.69, and with a price of $46, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image can be seen here: .

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by nVent Electric PLC CEO Beth Wozniak is part of a larger trend of insider trading activity for the company. While there have been more insider sells than buys over the past year, the stock price has remained relatively stable and is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider trading activity to make informed decisions about their investments in nVent Electric PLC.