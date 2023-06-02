Insider Sell: nVent Electric PLC CEO Beth Wozniak Sells 10,028 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 2, 2023, Beth Wozniak, CEO of nVent Electric PLC (

NVT, Financial), sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider trading activity that has seen Wozniak sell a total of 10,028 shares and purchase none. In this article, we will take a closer look at nVent Electric PLC, its business, and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Beth Wozniak of nVent Electric PLC?

Beth Wozniak is the Chief Executive Officer of nVent Electric PLC, a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. She has been with the company since its inception in 2018, following the separation from Pentair plc. Wozniak has over 25 years of experience in the electrical and industrial sectors, having held various leadership positions at Honeywell and other companies before joining nVent.

nVent Electric PLC's Business Description

nVent Electric PLC is a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services products that protect and connect electrical systems, ensuring the safe and reliable flow of electricity. nVent's portfolio includes well-known brands such as CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER. The company serves customers in various industries, including energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential markets.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 1 insider buys and 12 insider sells for nVent Electric PLC. This trend can be seen in the following insider trend image: 1666022142900174848.jpg. The recent sale by Beth Wozniak is part of this trend, as she sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock.

The stock price of nVent Electric PLC has been relatively stable over the past year, with shares trading for $46 apiece on the day of Wozniak's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $7,506.371 million. The price-earnings ratio is 17.91, which is lower than the industry median of 22.37 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value of nVent Electric PLC is $42.69, and with a price of $46, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image can be seen here: 1666022152878424064.jpg.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by nVent Electric PLC CEO Beth Wozniak is part of a larger trend of insider trading activity for the company. While there have been more insider sells than buys over the past year, the stock price has remained relatively stable and is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider trading activity to make informed decisions about their investments in nVent Electric PLC.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.