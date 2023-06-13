Balchem Corporation to Present at the Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference June 15, 2023

MONTVALE, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation ( BCPC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at the Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference on June 15, 2023. The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM EST. The link for the live webinar is listed below. The presentation will be available after the conference on Balchem’s website (www.balchem.com/investor-relations)

Live Webinar Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D2bchVGwSyqahkkHzaI03A

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Balchem’s expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Balchem can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct and various factors could cause results to differ materially from Balchem’s expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Balchem assumes no duty to update its outlook or other forward-looking statements as of any future date.

Contact:Jacqueline Yarmolowicz
Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)
