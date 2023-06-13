The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the resignation of Sameer Ralhan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 19. Leveraging a strong bench of top talent and thoughtful succession planning, Jonathan Lock, Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Development Officer, is appointed to the role of CFO, effective June 6. As CFO, Jonathan will lead Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Strategy, and Enterprise Risk Management. Jonathan will work closely with Sameer to ensure a seamless leadership transition. In addition, Matt Abbott, Vice President, Digital and Data Analytics, is promoted to SVP, Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer, a corporate officer, and senior executive position with responsibility for Information Technology, Cyber Security, Digital and Data Analytics and Procurement.

Chemours President and CEO Mark Newman acknowledged Sameer’s impact on the company saying, “Sameer has been a valued member of the Chemours executive team and has made significant contributions to the company’s success through his transformation of the Finance function into a source of strategic insight and analysis. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Continued Newman, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to place someone as talented as Jonathan into the role of CFO. Jonathan is well-known by investors and has led numerous high-value transactions for Chemours. He has a deep understanding of Chemours and capital markets, and his appointment ensures that we do not miss a beat in executing our strategy to deliver long term value to shareholders.”

Lock joined Chemours in 2018 as Vice President (VP) of Corporate Development and Investor Relations and went on to have responsibility for M&A, Corporate Strategy, Enterprise Risk Management, and more recently, Sustainability. Promoted to an officer in 2021, Lock brings more than two decades of experience across a range of management consulting, corporate strategy, investor relations, and corporate development roles. Lock is a proven leader and has led several strategic transactions for Chemours including the recent Fuel Cell joint venture with BWT/FumaTech and the divestiture of our Glycolic Acid business. With a talent for identifying growth opportunities, enterprise risk management, and strategic planning, Lock’s appointment brings an exciting new dimension to the CFO role. Lock holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law.

As a part of the CFO change, the Sustainability organization moves from Lock to Kristine Wellman, SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; a change that more effectively aligns and integrates Chemours’ commitment to sustainability with the company’s overall corporate governance, regulatory and government affairs strategies.

Joining the executive team to accelerate growth, unlock significant productivity, and improve operational performance across the enterprise, is Matt Abbott, the company’s first SVP & Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer. Abbott joined Chemours in 2017 and has held various roles across audit and controllership. Most recently as digital and data analytics leader, Abbott has been central to designing digital strategies to accelerate Chemours’ journey to becoming a data-driven organization. Prior to that, he served as Chief Audit Executive, and Chief Accounting Officer and Controller leading the global accounting and reporting operations of the Finance function, where he fostered a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. Prior to Chemours, Abbott was an Audit Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Matt brings over 25 years of experience and a deep understanding of the chemical sector that will enable him to accelerate Chemours’ journey towards operational excellence enabled by next generation digital solutions and technologies. Abbott holds a BSc in Management Sciences from Warwick Business School and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

In this next evolution of the Chemours executive team, Newman concluded, “The changes announced today are a testament to the deep bench of top talent and strong succession plans that we have in place. Both Jonathan and Matt are incredibly talented leaders and will allow us to build on the significant momentum we have at Chemours as we continue our journey to grow and position this company for the future. I am proud of the agility and resilience of our teams to stay focused and continue serving our customers and delivering strong results in the face of changes and challenges. I have every confidence in our ability to continue executing our growth strategy.”

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

