VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading portfolio of active-lifestyle brands, today announced it has launched operations at its new distribution center in Ontario, California, employing approximately 550 people during peak periods.

The new 1.2 million square foot facility is the largest and most efficient within VF’s global network of 46 distribution centers. The facility's state-of-the-art automation and capabilities, implemented in partnership with Vanderlande Industries, will enable VF to provide more efficient distribution services for its owned retail stores, wholesale customers and owned e-commerce orders.

The center’s 76-million-unit annual shipping capacity will initially service Vans® and The North Face® with the capability to add more VF brands. With a digital-first design, the center has the capacity to ship 485,000 units per day – twice the processing capacity and efficiency compared to a traditional distribution center – and provide next day e-commerce fulfillment for consumers in California, Nevada, Arizona and southern Utah.

The new center was designed to support VF’s sustainability commitments, with features and innovative systems that help reduce the impact on the environment, including an estimated 56% in annual energy cost savings through energy efficient lighting, controls and submetering, a total of 48% recycled content in building materials, diversion of 98% of construction waste from the landfill, and designing for daylight and views in the regularly occupied areas of the building. The building design and construction has achieved LEED Gold certification. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system. The building is on track to receive WELL Gold certification, a performance-based standard that focuses on enhancing health and wellness, managed and administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

Cameron Bailey, EVP Global Supply Chain commented: “We are proud to introduce VF’s largest and most efficient distribution center to date. Servicing our consumers and customers is our number one focus and this facility allows us to get our product to our consumer faster using technologically advanced equipment, which results in reduced lead times and increased efficiency in meeting consumer demands.”

Jon Watschke, Vice President, West Coast Distribution Center Transition, added: “The new Distribution Center was designed with employee health and well-being in mind. The center offers EV chargers, both indoor and outdoor restorative areas and features a robust fitness facility on site to encourage health and wellness.”

Francisco Moreno Velo, President of Warehouse Solutions North America, Vanderlande Industries, commented: “Vanderlande is proud to partner with VF to implement market-leading, future-proof automated warehouse solutions for the Ontario, California distribution center to more effectively meet VF’s consumer demands across wholesale, retail and e-commerce in the region.”

Recruitment for the fulfillment center took place throughout early 2023. A majority of the roles have been filled, with additional operator jobs to be added as volume increases.

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland®and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

