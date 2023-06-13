Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 22, 2023 to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 3264013 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available at accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 4564655 from 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 22, 2023 through 12:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

