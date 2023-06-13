Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. ( TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA. The fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time/1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
[email protected]

