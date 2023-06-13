Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2 Ifenprodil Cough Data at the 2023 American Cough Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) ( AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a Canadian clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it will present its Phase 2a Ifenprodil cough data at the 9th American Cough Conference (ACC) being held June 9-10, 2023 in Reston, Virginia. The ACC is the world's leading educational meeting for healthcare professionals involved in the research and management of patients with cough.

Christopher Bryan, PhD, Vice President of Research and Operations at Algernon Pharmaceuticals, will present “An update on NP-120 (ifenprodil): A subunit-selective NMDA receptor antagonist for the treatment of cough” during a thematic oral session on antitussive drug development programs. The focus of the talk will be on data from AGN-120-1, the Company’s Phase 2a clinical trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and associated cough.

The Company previously reported that Ifenprodil, given three times daily in subjects with IPF and an associated cough, reduced geometric mean cough counts by 32.0% at 4 weeks (p = 0.023) and 39.5% at 12 weeks (p = 0.001) compared to baseline. Further details on the study will be presented.

Presentation Details

9th American Cough Conference
Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 2:05 PM EDT
Conference link: https://www.americancoughconference.com/

The presentation will be available to registered attendees on the ACC digital platform during and after the conference.

About NP-120 (Ifenprodil)

Ifenprodil selectively inhibits N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors containing the NR2B subunit. NMDA receptors are ion-channels found within the central and peripheral nervous system, including the area of the brain responsible for coordinating the cough reflex. They are highly implicated in events such as neuronal plasticity (strengthening of neural pathways) and excitotoxicity (neurotoxic cascade resulting in neuron death).

By inhibiting NMDA receptors, Ifenprodil can diminish excitability of neurons and prevent the relaying of information along neuronal circuitry, including the cough reflex. Ifenprodil may also inhibit the neuroplastic enhancement of central and peripheral cough response neurons.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development and repurposing company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has active research programs for IPF with chronic cough, and chronic kidney disease, and is the parent company of a newly created private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of psychedelic DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau
CEO
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
604.398.4175 ext 701
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

