THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) ( CHX) announced today that Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



Mr. Somasundaram is scheduled to engage in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available via the following link (webcast) and on our website at https://investors.championx.com.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

