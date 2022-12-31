Macerich Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 6, 2023

Leading retail real estate company continues to advance its industry-leading sustainability strategy

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today officially released its Corporate Responsibility Report, with data for the period ending December 31, 2022.

TNS_Hero_Shot_Sunset.jpg

This year's report spotlights the Company's continued momentum toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, as well as its focus on double materiality, the intersection of financial responsibility and stewardship of natural resources. Significantly, in 2022, Macerich reached the milestone of obtaining 35% of the energy it uses portfolio-wide from clean or renewable resources. It has already exceeded its solid waste reduction goal for 2025, having reduced solid waste by 37% from its 2015 baseline.

"At Macerich, we aim to set the bar for sustainability in our industry by operating properties with purpose that 'walk the walk' in stewarding resources for everyone, from guests and tenants, employees and investors, to communities and the planet," said Olivia Bartel Leigh, Macerich Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People. "Today, we are already achieving some of the goals we set with target dates of 2025 and beyond, but we are not resting. Instead, we continue to innovate to enhance the long-term value creation of our properties, a concept we view as interconnected with our natural environment, our human environment and responsible corporate oversight."

Highlights from Macerich's Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Environmental

  • Obtained 35% of its energy from clean and renewable resources, including the addition of over 1,000 kilowatts of on-site energy resources.
  • Achieved its goal of a 35% reduction in solid waste from its 2015 baseline, three years ahead of schedule.
  • Reduced year-over-year market-based carbon emissions by 12%, in line with the Company's Science-Based Targets.

Social

  • Hosted more than 2,100 on-property events supporting local causes and communities, including blood drives, farmers markets, food drives, cultural celebrations and more.
  • Contributed $1.1 million in philanthropic contributions, including over $326,000 in employee-driven donations to a variety of organizations through our employer match program.
  • Offers opportunities to all employees and works to diversify its team and provide a welcoming place for everyone. Two central initiatives include hiring practices designed to mitigate unconscious bias and an industry-leading internship program that opens doors for talented college students from underrepresented populations in the real estate industry, hosting nine interns in 2022.

Governance

  • Created the multidisciplinary MacImpact Committee, which brings together employees in project-based teams to refine and execute the Company's corporate social responsibility and environmental efforts.
  • Included sustainability-aligned key performance indicators (KPIs) in executive compensation to ensure alignment with ESG goals through the lens of double materiality.

To learn more about Macerich's leadership in sustainability, access the Macerich Corporate Responsibility/ESG Report, with data for the period ending December 31, 2022.

About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, many of which contain mixed uses. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for eight consecutive years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

MAC-C
SOURCE: Macerich

macerich_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA20036&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-releases-2022-corporate-responsibility-report-301843139.html

SOURCE Macerich Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20036&Transmission_Id=202306060600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20036&DateId=20230606
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.