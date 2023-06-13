Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced its partnership for the 2023 KPMG Women’s Irish Open held at Dromoland Castle from August 31 to September 3. The leading Ladies European Tour (LET) event tees up a week prior to the Horizon Irish Open and will draw Europe's leading professional female golfers who will go head to head for a total prize fund of €400,000.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, which further strengthens our commitment to golf in Ireland and globally. Ensuring a positive impact on the communities in which we operate and building the highest performing diverse teams is core to how we operate at Horizon, and we believe this partnership underlines these values,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon.

“Our existing work with partners like Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Brendan Lawlor, alongside our title sponsorship of the Horizon Irish Open, means that this partnership is a natural next step in our support for the game. As a company we are dedicated to ensuring excellence in all that we do so it has been fantastic to see so many high calibre players announced for the tournament already. We are really looking forward to what will be a week of incredible golf.”

“We are thrilled that Horizon have partnered with the 2023 KPMG Women’s Irish Open this year,” commented tournament director and chief executive officer at Forefront Sports, Cian Branagan. “For years, Horizon have demonstrated their enthusiastic support for golf in Ireland, most notably by being the title sponsor of the Men’s Horizon Irish Open, and now showcasing their support of women’s golf by joining forces with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.”

“We are honoured to welcome Horizon as a proud sponsor of the KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle,” said Mark Nolan, managing director of Dromoland Castle. “This partnership signifies an important milestone in our journey towards promoting equality and diversity in golf. With Horizon's support, we will amplify the visibility of women's golf, encourage participation, and pave the way for a more inclusive future in the sport. We look forward to a phenomenal tournament ahead.”

The highly anticipated event is offering both general admission and hospitality tickets throughout the week which are available on the official event website and under 16s will get in for free once accompanied by an adult.

To secure your tickets and keep up to date with the latest player announcements for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, please visit www.kpmgwomensirishopen.ie. You can also follow the tournament via social media by following @kpmgwomensopen on Instagram and Facebook and @womensirishopen on Twitter and TikTok.

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

