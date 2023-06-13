Else Nutrition is now a national brand available in over 10,000 stores across more than 3,000 cities in the U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that its revolutionary products are now available in more than 10,000 stores in the United States, solidifying its position as a leading plant-based baby and kids nutrition brand in the North American market.

The expansion into over 10,000 stores in the United States marks a significant milestone for Else Nutrition, reflecting the increasing demand for its products among health-conscious parents. Additionally, with the 2,500 stores in Canada, Else products are now available in more than 12,500 stores in North America.

Else Nutrition's growth extends beyond just availability in a few regions. The brand's products can now be found in all 50 states, catering to families nationwide. Moreover, Else Nutrition has established a presence in over 3,000 cities, ensuring access for parents from diverse communities looking for plant-based complete nutrition options for their children.

"This milestone is a testament to the trust and support we have garnered from families across North America," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We are incredibly proud to offer a plant-based alternative that not only meets the nutritional needs of growing children but also supports their overall health and well-being. With our expanded presence in over 10,000 stores in the United States and our continued growth in Canada, we are well-positioned to continue our mission of providing a healthier more sustainable nutrition choices for our children."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



