Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of Biotrue® Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops, the first and only preservative-free rehydrating drop in a multi-dose bottle that is indicated to lubricate and rewet soft contact lenses, including daily disposables, and rigid gas permeables.

“We’re proud to build on our successful Biotrue brand with the launch of Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts in the United States,” said John Ferris, senior vice president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “As many as one third of contact lens wearers report that they experience discomfort, and the same number of wearers wish their contact lenses felt more comfortable1. Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts now offers contact lens wearers a rehydrating drop that provides up to eight hours of moisture.”*

Inspired by the biology of the eye, Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts contains a combination of naturally inspired ingredients informed by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society's DEWS II report, including hyaluronan (HA)2, a moisturizer found naturally in tears, electrolytes, a component of natural tears, and an antioxidant, which protects HA against free radicals. Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts also contains a surfactant to help prevent deposit buildup on lenses, and they match the pH of healthy tears so the drop is comfortable when applied.

"Contact lens discomfort and contact lens dryness, which impacts a third of the 45 million contact lens wearers in the United States, are common concerns that I hear often from patients, especially those who spend an increased amount of time on digital devices,”1,3,4 said Mile Brujic, O.D., Premier Vision Group, Bowling Green, Ohio. “I am recommending Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts to my patients so that they can give their lenses added moisture throughout the day."

Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts are now available for purchase in the eye care aisle or online at most U.S. national retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS and Amazon, and will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $14.99 (10 ml).

In addition, the Biotrue brand offers consumers the ability to properly recycle Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts bottles, as well as all brands of eye drop single dose units, lens cases and lens solution caps (lens solution bottles can be recycled through standard recycling bins) through the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program, which is part of a collaboration with TerraCycle. To participate in the program, consumers can sign up on TerraCycle’s website to receive a pre-paid shipping label to send in their used materials.

About the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program is the first and only eye care recycling program in the United States. This program allows consumers who participate to properly recycle all brands of their eye drop single dose units, lens cases and lens solution caps (lens solution bottles can be recycled through standard recycling bins), as well as Biotrue Hydration Boost for Contacts and Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant eye drops multi-dose bottles. Once consumers collect these items, they can be mailed to TerraCycle using a pre-paid shipping label. When the waste arrives at the TerraCycle facility, it is cleaned and melted into hard plastic pellets that can be used to make new recycled products.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

*Based on a laboratory study

References

MultiSponsor Surveys, Inc. The 2021 Study of the U.S. Consumer Contact Lens Market. December 2021. Hyaluronan is sourced from a large-scale natural fermentation process. American Optometric Association. www.aoa.org. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. www.cdc.gov.

