ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Thomas Instrument, a leading manufacturer of complex, critical aerospace components and winches, for its first CleanTech Laser Blasting System.

Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, commented: "Thomas chose the CleanTech system for its eco-friendly, time-efficient and cost-effective method to strip coatings and for other industrial cleaning applications. Our offerings are ideal for aerospace and aviation applications, and we are investing in these markets given the magnitude of the opportunity. We look forward to working with Thomas Instrument and contributing to their business success."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

