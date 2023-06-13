Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; ; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) today announced its official sponsorship of Pride Toronto, sampling over 70,000 units of products across various Pride Toronto events throughout June. Flow will be participating in Pride Toronto’s signature event %3Cb%3E%26lsquo%3BTil+Sunset%3A+The+Beach+Party%3C%2Fb%3E on June 10th from 2pm-11pm at Cherry Beach, alongside their Community Connects events, fostering connections and celebrating diversity in various neighbourhoods.

Flow is a refreshing, naturally alkaline spring water with naturally-occurring electrolytes and minerals, all in a sustainable, plant-based packaging.“Flow is honoured to be involved with Pride again this year, keeping attendees hydrated and promoting sustainable and healthy choices, all while celebrating the amazing community,” says Flow’s Founder and CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach.

Flow is donating $1.00 to Canadian charitable organization Rainbow Railroad for every 12-pack of flavoured and/or Vitamin-infused Flow sold during the month of June on both flowhydration.com and flowhydration.ca.

In addition, %3Cb%3EFlow+Alkaline+Spring+Water%3C%2Fb%3E will be sampling at %3Cb%3EFreedom+Party+Toronto%3C%2Fb%3E taking place on June 8th from 8:00pm-2:00am at the Royal Ontario Museum, welcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 Winner, Monet X Change and the current season finalist Luxx Noir London for a show-stopping performance.

About Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to bring people together to celebrate the history, courage, and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Uniting and empowering people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, the annual Pride Toronto Festival has become a major Canadian Arts and Cultural Event and one of the largest Pride celebrations in North America. Pride showcases Toronto on the world stage with diversity, inclusion and vibrant creativity. Please visit+pridetoronto.com and follow @PrideToronto on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and more information.

About Rainbow Railroad

Headquartered in New York and Toronto, Rainbow Railroad is an international charitable organization that helps LGBTQI+ people seeking safe haven from state-enabled violence and persecution in countries where same-sex intimacy and diverse gender expressions and sex characteristics are criminalized. Rainbow Railroad is a registered Canadian charity and 501(c)3 organization in the USA. For more on Rainbow Railroad, visit www.rainbowrailroad.org.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 51,000 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“Forward-Looking Statements”). The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Flow’s future plans, operations, strategy, performance or financial position and are based on Flow’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by Flow in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Such Forward‐Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words and expressions.

Specific Forward-Looking Statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Flow’s business strategy or outlook and future growth plans, expectations regarding the elevated pace of revenue growth, potential operational efficiencies to be realized and anticipation of profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Flow’s control, that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three months ended January 31, 2023. Additional information about Flow is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2022 dated January 29, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005469/en/