NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

Did you know that 99% of the global population is breathing unhealthy air? What if it didn't have to be that way? We believe that the relationship between human health and planetary health is so intertwined that it's impossible to talk about one without the other.

Welcome to Season 3 of the Healthy Spaces podcast with Trane Technologies, where we're exploring how technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work and play. From building sustainable homes to growing and moving healthy food, we're connecting the dots for listeners between climate tech and healthier spaces for people and the planet. We'll talk to engineers, homebuilders, food growers and business leaders about the innovations they're developing not only to improve comfort and health for people, but also to reduce the carbon footprint of the ecosystems we all depend on to live.

Join us to listen, learn and get inspired to create healthier spaces in your community.

