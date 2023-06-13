Exscientia to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of Exscientia management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. PDT (7:20 p.m. BST).

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website, under the “Investors & Media” section at investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia
Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

For more information visit us on https%3A%2F%2Fwww.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter %40exscientiaAI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005192/en/

