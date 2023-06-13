The largest water users in a utility’s customer base typically hail from commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses that depend on reliable water access to function. This specialized customer group requires precise tracking that helps them avoid water loss and ensure that costs are affordable.

Enter Cordonel%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, an innovative ultrasonic C&I water meter from Sensus, a Xylem brand, which features a patented technology that measures low-to-high-volume flow with proven accuracy. The unique flow tube has three measurement channels to capture every drop and seamlessly integrates with the FlexNet%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E communication network to provide accurate readings in real time.

“Water utilities are at a moment of opportunity,” said Mike McGann, senior vice president and president Xylem Americas, Measurement and Control Solutions. “Digital solutions—such as the remotely-managed Cordonel meter—have the potential to transform water systems and the communities they serve.”

Beyond Measurement: Digitizing the Water System

Cordonel is more than a meter—it’s a sensor that enables the digitalization of water distribution systems by incorporating temperature and pressure data that helps utilities meet customer expectations. Transferred securely, this actionable information helps utilities maintain water quality, balance pressure levels, and gain visibility into their operations.

“Customer expectations are shifting as people become accustomed to living their lives online and obtaining information in real time,” said McGann. “With Cordonel C&I meters and a reliable communication network, utilities and their largest customers can keep a precise pulse on each and every drop of water being used.”

Robust and Reliable

The Cordonel meter can accommodate virtually all commercial, industrial and agricultural needs, including horizontal or vertical pipe orientations with no straight upstream or downstream pipe (also known as U0D0) required for ease of installation. Without any moving parts, this robust solid-state device provides a reliable maintenance-free solution over its 20-year life.

Application Benefits

The Cordonel C&I meter enables a rich portfolio of applications, including:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Automated Meter Reading data

Precise high and low water flow measurement

Leak detection

Control of industrial processes using a pulse output

Rich data for District Metered Area (DMA) applications

Pressure and temperature monitoring

The Cordonel two-inch version will be available this summer and additional sizes of one-and-a-half, three and four inches will follow later this year. This new technology will be on display in Xylem’s booth #1602 during the American Water Works Association’s annual ACE23 conference from June 11-14 in Toronto.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

About Sensus

Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.

