ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is not hyperbole to suggest that most active (see awake) investors have encountered a discussion about the future of lithium and lithium based stocks. Each day more Electric Vehicle’s replace the fossil fuel combustion engines that will soon find their place behind horse-drawn carriage in the annals of time and the evolution of man, at least from a transportation perspective.

This enthusiasm for lithium is real. In our experience at the Emerging Markets Report, two things happen when a rush of interest occurs.

First, is the initial chapter of a cautionary tale. Companies rush into the sector with new corporate names with “Lithium” in the title and some striking headlines that are in many instances, hopeful at best. But for many a retail investor, new to lithium/mining… the headline might be enough. Factor in a message board cheerleader or four hyping the Company and well, the rest is history.

The second occurrence is the one we are trained to look for:

Innovation.

Because at the end of the day most all equities will be judged by revenue, we need to see better mousetrap ideas within the hyperbole. It can’t just be “a lithium deal,” it has to- for us- be one cutting their own path either with better deposits or a potentially game changing technology that eschews convention and portends opportunity. Most importantly however, it needs to explicitly entail being able to monetize one or more assets. Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, VLTLF, FSE:I2D) (“Volt” or the “Company”) are one company who have shown through third party audited results at Pilot scale, simulating commercial operating conditions, have made this accomplishment.

What we’ll describe herein could well be a revolution within the lithium revolution, a better way to produce the metal that defies previously established best practices and opens a broad door to large scale extraction. It’s a simple measure of integrating technological advancement to reduce OPEX and CAPEX requirements and create significant environment improvements from the production process.

Basically the very definition of innovation in a white-hot industry that looks to be imperative to the next 100 years of transportation.

Volt Lithium Corp. is pioneering a transformative approach to lithium extraction from oil field brines, with recent successful pilot production demonstrating the commercial viability of their innovative IES-300 DLE technology. Previous mining preconventions pushed the mantra that ‘grade is king’ and while that may indeed hold true for a gold field in Ghana, Volt Lithium is proving their method has efficacy with a recent press release proclaiming a very, very important test:

Here it is:

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PILOT PROJECT, CONFIRMING 90% LITHIUM RECOVERY, COMMERCIAL ECONOMICS AND UNPRECEDENTED BREAKTHROUGH

We’re not usually fans of all-caps titles in press releases but if you’re not hitting the caps lock button after getting 90% lithium using a completely proprietary technique for one of the world’s hottest commodities in a massively expanding category, then perhaps you’re more suited for accounting than PR.

This news is a massive deal , and while commercial production is anticipated to be 12 months away, the company is seeking to have cashflow equal to 1x their current market capitalization when that begins and then to rachet production to 20x stage one production within a period of 24 months.

Unlike competitors, Volt extracts lithium directly from the surface-pumped oilfield brine, maintaining competitive operating expenses despite lower lithium concentrations. This is due to the revolutionary IES-300 technology that uses an adsorption media in 5 microns of size, for context, competitors have thus far only been able to make 1mm beads. The successful pilot production economically validates their operations, with projections indicating considerable margins due to high lithium price when compared to Volt's operational expenditure, and expected production growth from 1k tonnes to 20k tonnes within three years.

Again, these are just projections, but projections that have been confirmed by third party engineers after completing a pilot project specifically designed and completed to show viability.

Another important piece comes via Volt's existing partnership with oil field operations that could greatly enhance and streamline regulatory processes, bringing appealing news events to fruition sooner than some might expect. The market normally loves this.

It’s a lot to absorb and appreciate. But if this pilot project is demonstrative of what’s to come, Volt is a potential market disruptor, the pioneer of a revolutionary extraction technique in what is truly one of the globe’s largest, most important industries.

