Technology Segment Appoints Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Additional Industry Experts

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced further investment in its Blockchain and Digital Assets practice with the appointment of professionals including Mike Carter as a Senior Managing Director and Steve Fisher as a Managing Director in the Technology segment.

“Amidst a long period of turmoil in digital assets markets, clients are looking for expert guidance and technology-driven solutions to support their ongoing participation in this rapidly emerging space,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “We have assembled and continue to grow a Blockchain and Digital Assets practice with the technical, regulatory, legal, strategic and creative experience needed to help our clients respond to risks, as well as find and leverage opportunities. The addition of Mike, Steve and other new team members reflect the dedication our firm has to delivering for our clients in this industry, across the full spectrum of their needs.”

Mr. Carter, who is based in Miami, is an expert in digital assets and investigations. He has extensive experience providing advisory, risk management and investigative data services for clients in a wide range of industries, including digital assets, construction, manufacturing, financial services and utilities. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Carter was a senior leader for a major digital asset exchange, where he led the scaling and re-design of global data risk programs. He has also led numerous regulatory and sensitive investigations projects at global consulting firms.

Mr. Fisher, who is based in Boston, brings more than 20 years of experience in product design, innovation strategy, blockchain, crypto assets, DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and the metaverse. He has advised clients and startups in aerospace, healthcare, retail, supply chain, insurance and other sectors. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Fisher was Innovation Leader and Design Futurist at McKinsey, where he specialized in new venture creation, early-stage investing and business building in the Web3 ecosystem.

In response to growing client demand for specialized, technical expertise and solutions in the digital assets space, FTI Technology’s Blockchain and Digital Assets practice has grown rapidly over the past year. In addition to Mr. Carter and Mr. Fisher’s appointments, Li Sun and Jimmy Johnson joined as Directors, alongside numerous additional industry experts in recent months. Collectively, new team members across the practice bring more than six decades of experience from organizations including the FBI, Coinbase, HSBC and Crypto.com, and deep experience in handling digital assets disputes and investigations, leading technical development projects, and working with blockchain and digital asset data in fintech and financial services industries.

Steven S. McNew, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of Blockchain and Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, added, “Globally, clients are grappling with understanding a complex and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, mitigating risk, responding to complex disputes and designing investments and innovation for future resilience. These most recent additions to our team are highly complementary to the existing expertise across our practice and enhance the scope, scale and impact of our robust blockchain and digital assets offerings.”

