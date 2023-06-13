SAN MATERO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Marc Besman Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Quality Assurance. Dr. Besman will be responsible for developing, implementing, and advancing global regulatory strategies for Kronos Bio’s portfolio. He will also ensure that the Company upholds the highest levels of clinical quality compliance.



“As we progress our clinical programs, regulatory strategy will be critical for Kronos Bio’s continued success,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “Marc has extensive drug development experience in oncology, and he’s worked closely with global health authorities to bring important drugs to patients in need. I’m confident that Marc will make meaningful contributions to Kronos Bio as we plan for the future of KB-0742 and lanraplenib as well as our discovery programs.”

Dr. Besman joins Kronos Bio from Coherus BioSciences where he served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. While at Coherus BioSciences, he built out the regulatory affairs function and helped to advance the Company’s oncology development programs. Previously, including at CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan, CTI Seattle and Baxter BioSciences, Dr. Besman held a series of leadership roles in regulatory affairs, development, and program management.

Dr. Besman received a B.Sc. Honours in Chemistry with Biochemistry from the University of Southampton (UK) and a M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Yale University and he pursued a post-doctoral fellowship at the City of Hope, California.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors and Media:

Company Contact:

Sarah Connors

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kronos Bio

857-290-7305

[email protected]

Agency Contact:

Leo Vartorella

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]