ORANGE, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health, a consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage (MA) company, is strengthening its sales team with the addition of three executives who will help propel the company's nationwide growth as it champions a new path in senior care. Appointed as Health Plan Chief Growth Officer, Todd Macaluso will lead the company’s health plan growth by increasing net membership and improving the overall experience, execution, research and development efforts. David Milligan and Joe Kanatzar will serve as senior vice presidents of sales for California and all states outside California, respectively.



“We’re focused on driving growth nationally to deliver high-quality, affordable care to more seniors and are thrilled to welcome Todd, David and Joe to our team at this pivotal time,” said Dawn Maroney, the president of markets for Alignment Health. “We’re confident their collective 60 years of Medicare experience will help us reach new heights as we expand and show more seniors the exceptional value, service and care Alignment provides.”

Macaluso is a strategic sales leader with 15 years of Medicare distribution experience and a track record of profitable growth in multiple complex and competitive MA markets. His role as chief growth officer will focus on nurturing agent relationships and improving overall net membership at an enterprise level. Macaluso is tasked with promoting better experiences, refining operational execution, conducting research and development, and driving strategic growth. Before joining Alignment, Macaluso served as a multimarket vice president of sales for UnitedHealthcare.

“It’s an honor to join a company that truly flipped the script on senior care,” Macaluso said. “I am eager to put my skills, knowledge and passion into action to amplify Alignment’s growth nationally.”

Milligan will serve as senior vice president of sales for California, executing sales strategies, enhancing sales operational workflows and expanding the customer base in California's market. With over 25 years of sales management experience, his abilities in previous roles led to significant gains in membership and market share in the MA market. Before joining Alignment, Milligan served as the vice president of sales at Bright HealthCare and senior vice president at SCAN Health Plan. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.

“Alignment is dedicated to providing the best care to seniors, and I am excited to help the company usher in a new era of aging by driving growth in Alignment’s home state of California and positively impacting the lives of seniors in the Golden State,” Milligan said.

As senior vice president of sales, Kanatzar has more than two decades of Medicare experience and will oversee market sales for states outside California. Previously Medicare growth officer for Florida Blue Medicare, Kanatzar led all sales and retention efforts. His experience with Aetna and Centene and his master's degree in health administration from Ohio University position him well to drive meaningful growth for Alignment.

“I am excited to be part of Alignment’s experienced, passionate and efficient team,” Kanatzar said. “My ultimate goal is to bolster sales outreach nationwide, providing older Americans with access to excellent health care services.”

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

