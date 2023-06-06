LTX by Broadridge Launches BondGPT(SM) Powered by OpenAI GPT-4

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023

Generative AI application available to LTX clients immediately will enhance liquidity and price discovery and fuel trading in the $10.3 trillion U.S. corporate bond market

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced the launch of BondGPT, an application powered by OpenAI GPT-4 that answers bond-related questions and assists users in their identification of corporate bonds on the LTX platform. By incorporating real-time liquidity information from the LTX Liquidity Cloud®, this application will simplify workflows and bring further efficiency to users in their often-complex bond selection and portfolio construction processes, benefiting asset managers, hedge funds and dealers.

Broadridge_Financial_Solutions_Courtesy_of_Broadridge_Financial_Solutions.jpg

"Emerging technologies such as generative AI hold immense potential to drive electronification and transparency in the corporate bond market," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "By increasing the use of data and applications like BondGPT, market participants can inform and expedite vital pricing decisions, facilitate counterparty selection, and broaden liquidity access. We are proud to accelerate the use of these innovations as we work towards smarter and more efficient trading processes for the industry."

BondGPT offers a large language model (LLM) chat function that allows users to ask questions and identify corporate bonds on the LTX trading platform based upon the user's criteria. The new, conversational interface leverages LTX's Liquidity Cloud and patent-pending bond similarity technology, which filters based upon a vast set of user-adjusted parameters to assist in identifying bonds with similar characteristics to meet traders' real-time liquidity needs. BondGPT combines the power of GPT-4 with LTX's patent-pending analytics and comprehensive underlying dataset for data timeliness, accuracy and compliance in a highly regulated financial services sector, avoiding hallucination issues common in other implementations.

"LTX's innovative implementation of generative AI for BondGPT offers portfolio managers and traders a new approach to pre-trade analysis, departing from traditional methods," said Miguel Cota, VP & Senior Credit Trader, American Century Investments. "This opens up unprecedented possibilities for credit investment professionals."

"BondGPT powered by OpenAI GPT-4 is available to all Broadridge LTX clients today," said Martin Koopman, Chief Product Officer and Co-Head of AI, Broadridge. "It adds generative AI to build on the AI neural network that LTX has used since launch. BondGPT is the first of many products and services Broadridge will release to our clients using this powerful technology in a safe manner, leveraging our deep regulatory knowledge and data privacy standards."

To date, more than 30 dealers and more than 80 asset managers have joined the LTX platform, representing a significant liquidity pool. LTX has attracted many of the world's leading asset managers and dealers, with over $7 billon in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of over $25 billion in the Liquidity Cloud in Q1 2023.

See below for sample BondGPT queries and responses.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest which include CUSIP, direction, price, and size.

LTX is a division of Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. OpenAI's mission is to create safe and powerful AI that benefits all of humanity.
www.openai.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

OpenAI Contacts:
Media:
[email protected]

Broadridge_Financial_Solutions_Picture10.jpg

Broadridge_Financial_Solutions_Picture11.jpg

Broadridge_Financial_Solutions_Picture12.jpg

OpenAI.jpg

Broadridge_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY19638&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltx-by-broadridge-launches-bondgptsm-powered-by-openai-gpt-4-301843197.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19638&Transmission_Id=202306060700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19638&DateId=20230606
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.