B. Riley Expands Aerospace and Defense Investment Banking with Senior Managing Director, John Stack

47 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced aerospace and defense (A&D) industry veteran, John Stack, has joined as Senior Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking. He joins B. Riley from Canaccord Genuity where he led the firm's US A&D Investment Banking team.

"John's sector experience and leadership represent a significant addition to complement our already robust aerospace and defense practice," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and to enhance B. Riley's investment banking capabilities across the A&D value chain."

Based in New York, Stack brings extensive experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital raising, and serves as a trusted advisor to A&D industry executives, business owners and investors.

Stack is especially active with defense technology, autonomy and unmanned systems, and space companies, among others. Prior to his investment banking career, he held executive roles with Cessna Aircraft Company and Textron.

"B. Riley is a leading institution and respected advisor with a full suite of investment banking capabilities to address the evolving needs of the middle market," commented Stack. "I look forward to building on the company's success and introducing the depth and breadth of B. Riley's platform to an extended client base across the A&D industry."

Stack graduated from Bryant University with a BS in Finance and Accounting and earned an MBA from Fordham University. He is a commercial pilot with instrument and multi-engine ratings and also holds a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Remote Pilot part 107 license.

For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY).

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA20441&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-expands-aerospace-and-defense-investment-banking-with-senior-managing-director-john-stack-301843235.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

