MicroStrategy Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Drive AI-Enabled Analytics

1 hours ago
MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft that will expand the availability of MicroStrategy’s products powered by Microsoft Azure. The partnership will integrate MicroStrategy’s advanced analytics capabilities with Azure OpenAI Service to help businesses harness the full potential of their data.

Through this partnership, MicroStrategy is further investing in and enhancing the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within its analytics platform, MicroStrategy+ONE%26trade%3B. The initial use cases are expected to range from natural language capabilities for generating new visualizations and dashboards, to productivity enhancements related to code, workflow, schema, and content creation. The partnership between MicroStrategy and Microsoft will empower business users to make faster, more informed decisions and accelerate the development of new analytical applications.

“We are optimally+positioned to increase productivity across large enterprises and all business intelligence personas by leveraging AI-driven technologies,” said Cezary Raczko, Executive Vice President, Engineering, MicroStrategy. “We are pleased to team with Microsoft to integrate Azure OpenAI Service to enhance our solution and bring these high-impact capabilities to market.”

The partnership also includes the integration of MicroStrategy’s products with Microsoft 365, including powerful integrations with Microsoft Teams and PowerPoint, to provide businesses with enhanced analytics capabilities in the cloud.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with MicroStrategy to enable our joint customers to leverage MicroStrategy’s analytics capabilities in the cloud through Microsoft Azure’s flexibility and world-class reliability,” said Gustavo Blum, GM, Cloud Solutions, ISV Business Development, Sales & Strategy, Microsoft. “Our collaboration agreement will enable us to accelerate the availability of MicroStrategy’s product innovations on Azure, including the integrations with Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft 365.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the world of AI-enabled analytics, providing businesses with a comprehensive solution for managing and analyzing their data in the cloud. MicroStrategy and Microsoft are committed to driving+innovation and delivering value to customers through this collaboration.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best+in+enterprise+analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate+strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

MicroStrategy and MicroStrategy ONE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

