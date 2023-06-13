HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, today announced the release of its 2023+Global+Benchmark+Report, titled “Navigating New Territory.” This comprehensive report draws from the survey responses of more than 2,000 human resource, risk, and talent acquisition professionals worldwide, shared between February 15 and March 12, 2023, to identify global background screening, talent acquisition, and workforce management trends.

The report provides a regional side-by-side comparison of the global survey responses, benchmarks findings against HireRight’s past years’ survey data, and includes global and regional overviews from HireRight’s business leaders in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and India, and Latin America.

Key global findings include:

Recruitment carried on as expected for half of companies in 2022, with two-fifths saying they hired more workers to meet increased demands on their businesses.

The number of employees working remotely is expected to stabilize this year, with a slight decline predicted in APAC. EMEA businesses are the most likely to have over half their employees working remotely in some capacity.

Education and employment verification checks remain far more prevalent outside of North America, despite many North American respondents acknowledging the occurrence of candidate discrepancies during these checks.

The utilization of criminal record checks has increased across all regions compared with the past three years. In North America, they remain the most widely conducted pre-employment background checks.

Globally, more businesses reported using an applicant tracking system (ATS) in 2023, rising from two-fifths of respondents in 2022 to half of respondents this year. Additionally, one in 10 companies expect to start using an ATS by the end of 2023.

Similar talent acquisition challenges are expected to persist across all regions in the coming years. Respondents globally agreed that primary recruitment obstacles during the next three years (2024-2026) will revolve around the difficulties finding qualified job candidates and meeting their expectations regarding benefits and perks. Furthermore, a growing focus on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in their workforce was identified as a significant challenge for 58% of EMEA businesses and 39% of North American businesses.

To support effective talent management, the most widely used retention tactics in 2022 were introducing new wellbeing initiatives and offering additional training and professional development opportunities; these are expected to remain so throughout 2023. More frequent salary reviews in North America and APAC and funding for professional qualifications or tuition in EMEA round out the top three tactics in each region respectively.

“I am thrilled to share HireRight’s 2023 Global Benchmark Report, our 16th annual benchmarking report, revealing some of the latest global and regional trends in background screening, recruitment, remote working, and retention,” said Guy Abramo, President and CEO of HireRight. “In times of uncertainty, market insights can be invaluable to help businesses adapt to not only survive but thrive, and I sincerely hope that this year’s report will help its readers to do just that.”

For more information and to download HireRight’s 2023 Global Benchmark Report, please visit www.hireright.com%2Fbenchmark2023.

