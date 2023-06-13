Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Astria+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 20,000 shares of Astria’s common stock on June 1, 2023 under Astria’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.

The options were granted as an inducement material to two employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $11.45, which is equal to the closing price of Astria’s common stock on June 1, 2023 (the “Grant Date”), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005141r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005141/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.