MONTREAL and ATLANTIC CITY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it is partnering with Resorts Digital Gaming (RDG) to enable the iGaming operator to offer Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer to online casino players across all of its brands.

Based in New Jersey, Resorts Digital Gaming is the digital arm of Resorts Casino and operates several iGaming platforms in the state including ResortsCasino.com and MoheganSunCasino.com.

“We’re dedicated to offering the best user experience in New Jersey to our players, and Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer is one of the most popular and convenient deposit and payout payment methods in the U.S. iGaming market,” said RDG CEO Ed Andrewes.

Andrewes continued: “Integrating Nuvei into our cashier supports our mission to provide all the relevant payment methods our players demand. We’re looking forward to working closely with Nuvei and expanding our partnership where we see opportunities to accelerate our growth.”

Nuvei CEO and Chair Philip Fayer added: “U.S. iGaming operators understand the importance of seamless and relevant payments options for player acquisition and revenue growth. Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer was the first payment method to bring truly instant payouts to the U.S. iGaming market. This enhanced user experience has eliminated the need for players to wait hours or even days when they request to withdraw funds from their gaming accounts.

“RDG is a pillar of the iGaming industry in New Jersey, so we are looking forward to working together to maximize the benefits that our market leading platform and deep knowledge of the industry will bring to their player experience, and ultimately revenues.”

With Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer, players can deposit instantly into their gaming account directly from their bank account. Nuvei’s exclusive relationship and integration with Plaid simplifies this process further; after verification of an initial deposit, funds can be uploaded to a gaming account seamlessly through a single click.

Nuvei was also the first payments provider to enable instant withdrawals through an integration with The Clearing House’s Real Time Payments (RTP) Network. All player payout requests where the player’s bank is connected to the RTP Network are settled instantly.

About Resorts Digital Gaming

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino in New Jersey. Boasting hundreds of online slots and table games, live dealer games and virtual sports —all through an integrated single sign-on—Resorts Digital Gaming continues to raise the benchmark for iGaming in New Jersey.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

