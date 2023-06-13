CareCloud Strengthens Partnership with Mississippi Medical Clinics to Add Advanced Revenue Cycle Management and Chronic Care Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has announced the addition of key revenue cycle management (RCM) services and chronic care management to Calhoun Medical Clinic and Raleigh Family Health Clinic, both located in Mississippi and owned by Dr. Mark DeLoach.

Revenue Cycle Management

The Calhoun Medical Clinic had been an RCM client since 2016 using CareCloud Concierge while Raleigh Family Health Clinic became a CareCloud Software as a Service (SaaS) client in 2021. After a thorough analysis and staffing assessment of the two clinics by CareCloud's senior director of client sales, Danielle Marsh, she found that although both practices met or exceeded industry standards for revenue capture, it revealed that Raleigh Family Health Clinic's rapid growth would benefit from adopting the co-sourcing model used by its sister practice, Calhoun Medical Clinic, particularly in terms of RCM. By leveraging Concierge, Raleigh could enhance its revenue collection times, improve first-pass resolution rates, and enhance financial performance without the need to recruit and train new staff. With the valuable insights provided by Marsh, the clinic's leadership team was able to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation and implement strategies to enhance the management of the clinic's revenue cycle.

Chronic Care Management

Both clinics are busy family medicine practices that saw many Medicare patients, but neither had a chronic care management (CCM) program. CareCloud's CCM program, introduced in April 2022, is designed to help healthcare providers manage the complex care needs of patients with multiple chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The program provides a platform for the coordinated delivery of care services, including patient education, medication management, and care coordination.

By implementing CareCloud's CCM program, both clinics could improve the quality of care provided to Medicare patients and reduce the risk of costly hospitalizations. The program enables clinics to monitor their patients' chronic conditions more closely and provide regular check-ins, medication management, and care coordination services. This would not only improve patient outcomes, but also lead to increased reimbursement rates for the clinics.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, medical practices that embrace technology solutions will be better positioned for success. CareCloud's partnership with Dr. DeLoach's clinics demonstrates the value of this approach," said Marsh. "CareCloud's knowledge in healthcare technology solutions allows them to offer customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each medical practice. With our technology solutions, medical practices can optimize billing and collections processes, provide comprehensive care coordination services, and improve patient outcomes."

Dr. DeLoach says, “CareCloud's RCM and CCM programs helps our clinics improve revenue and the quality of care provided to patients, and qualify for incentive programs without having to hire additional staff. By implementing these solutions, our clinics can streamline operations and reduce administrative burden, allowing usto focus on providing the best possible care to patients. CareCloud's proficiency in healthcare technology solutions is invaluable, and we are eager to expand our partnership with the company to achieve our business goals.”

To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Strategy Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MzExMSM1NjMzMjAxIzIwMjY2MTg=
CareCloud-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.