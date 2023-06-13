CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Digger Bujnoch CFP®, and the team at Hoff Bujnoch & Associates has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Lincoln Financial Advisors.



Based in Newport, Ky., Bujnoch began his professional career on the football field. After graduating from The University of Cincinnati with a degree in finance, Bujnoch was signed by the New York Giants as an offensive lineman. He later went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. It was during his time in the NFL that he became driven by the desire to help other professional football players manage their money – even earning his license to practice during the off-season. Once he retired from football in 2010, Bujnoch founded his own practice.

In 2014, Bujnoch merged firms with 38-year industry veteran Joe Hoff CFP®, ChFC, CLU. Together, the team grew their combined business and have earned a reputation as a firm that always goes the extra mile for its clients. “We measure our success, not only by our clients' financial accomplishments, but the quality of relationships we build over time,” Bujnoch said.

In recent years, Hoff has taken more of a consultative role while Bujnoch manages their client base of small business owners and individuals nearing, or in, retirement. Hoff Bujnoch & Associates also includes Financial Planner Eric Toepfer CFP®, Planning Assistants Laura Mahon and Mary Beth Macke and Practice Manager Amy Buelterman.

Looking to create a streamlined and enhanced experience for their clients, the team at Hoff Bujnoch & Associates turned to LPL Financial. “After considering all the options, we were drawn to LPL Financial’s enhanced, integrated technology and strategic support. The fact they are self-clearing is an added bonus,” Bujnoch said. “Everything LPL offers makes it easier for us to manage our business and spend more time with our clients.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development Scott Posner said, “We extend a warm welcome to Digger and his team and share their commitment to provide elevated service and support to their clients. At LPL, we are committed to helping businesses like Hoff Bujnoch & Associates by investing in robust, integrated technology capabilities designed to help advisors provide clients with differentiated experiences. We look forward to supporting Digger and his team for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Hoff Bujnoch & Associates and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

[email protected]

704-996-1840

1-05371456