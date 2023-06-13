Repli Powers Up SEO Strategy for 500 Customers with Bridgeline's WooRank

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that Repli has selected its WooRank product to power SEO for 500 new websites.

Repli, a property technology company, has implemented 500 WooRank accounts across their customer websites. WooRank will now power SEO for their customers to improve keyword tracking, analyze competitors, report on Core Web Vitals, and monitor SEO performance. In addition, they have launched an initiative to onboard more new customers to WooRank through their website.

The company specializes in marketing sites for apartment properties and serves hundreds of leading multifamily companies and real estate teams around the world. They selected WooRank as their SEO technology because it’s integrated directly into the content management platform they leverage. As a built-in component of this software, WooRank helps content publishers and web developers produce SEO compliant webpages faster. With these 500 new licenses, Repli clients will now be able to increase traffic to their sites by improving their ranking on search engines like Google.

“I am proud that Repli has entrusted our WooRank product to support their customers’ SEO. Our partnership with Repli allows Repli to quickly implement a high volume of sites with enterprise-level SEO technology,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how WooRank will further Repli users’ revenue strategies.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MjkwNSM1NjMyNjcyIzIwMjY1OTc=
Bridgeline-Digital-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.