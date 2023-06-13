NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has named Pamela Harrison executive vice president and chief human resources officer of EXL.



In this role, Harrison reports directly to Rohit Kapoor, vice chairman and chief executive officer, and is responsible for developing and implementing the next phase of EXL’s talent strategy to help the company achieve its long-term goal of creating superior business impact for its clients. Harrison succeeds Nalin Miglani, who retired from EXL in April.

“Success in any company is built on the foundation of talent. Pamela's ability to identify, nurture, and elevate that talent will propel EXL to new heights and unlock our employees' full potential for us to grow and innovate,” said Kapoor. “Pamela has helped execute HR strategies for large and complex global organizations. We know her extensive domain expertise will make her an invaluable resource in developing HR strategies that fit our various businesses, and an excellent part of our leadership team.”

“I am excited to join the EXL leadership team and empower the amazing workforce of EXL, they are the lifeblood of our organization and an important asset in delivering exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Harrison. “I look forward to harnessing my experience to EXL’s various businesses and contribute to the next chapter of the company’s success.”

Harrison has an impressive background in leading large and diverse HR teams. She spent nearly five years as executive vice president of human resources at Genworth Financial (: GNW), a S&P 400 American insurance company where she managed a large and diverse HR team while also acting as a strategic advisor to the chief executive officer. Harrison served in a leadership capacity at Latham & Watkins, a global law firm as director of human resources of business transformation, where she developed and executed HR strategies at the country, regional and global levels with a focus on talent development. Harrison earned her bachelor of arts degree in Psychology from the University of Delaware.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

