Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans with about two million members, today announced that Frontdoor Premium – as the next evolution of the Frontdoor app – is now available in select markets.

“Frontdoor Premium is our reinvention of the traditional home service plan,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor chairman and CEO. “Premium is for the homeowner who wants it all – coverage for repairs, real-time advice, maintenance services, and exclusive discounts. With a membership, they get a 12-month service agreement, new features and streamlined processes for both members and contractors – all through the convenience of the Frontdoor app.”

With Premium, members get all the benefits of Frontdoor Prime (3 video chat sessions with our Experts, exclusive discounts on heating and air conditioning systems, and discounts and special pricing for home products and services), plus these additional benefits*:

An annual membership plan

Coverage on appliances, electrical, and plumbing to make dealing with breakdowns easy

The option to add coverage for HVAC, roof leak repairs, and pool & built-in spa equipment

A flat service fee ($100) for covered appliance, electrical, and plumbing repairs

Repair the item or pay the member $500 ($1,000 for optional HVAC)

Maintenance service options like carpet cleaning, HVAC tune-ups, and more for a flat service fee of $100

Ability to place and track service requests directly in the app

Access to vetted Pros from our network for service requests, so members don’t have to haggle, perform research or other hassles

“From now through July 25, we are offering an introductory price of $29 per month for 12 months,” Cobb said. “The breadth of coverage homeowners get at this price is an exceptional deal for protecting their most valuable asset, their home.”

Frontdoor Premium is currently available in about half of the markets in the U.S., with plans to rapidly expand coverage later this year.

The Frontdoor app is available to download now on iPhone and Android. Since the app was launched April 11, it has been downloaded more than 500,000 times. For more information about the app, please visit www.frontdoor.com.

* See membership agreement at www.frontdoor.com%2Flegal%2Fagreements for coverage details, including limit amounts, fees, limitations and exclusions. Sales taxes may apply. The repair for your covered item must be within the $500 limit. If it exceeds $500 or we do not make the repair, we will pay you $500. There is a payout max of $2,000 per 12 month rolling period (additional payout max of $2,000 for optional HVAC coverage). Membership will renew on monthly basis after initial 12-month term.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset - their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

FTDR-Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005242/en/