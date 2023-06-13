ibex Names Andrew Wilson Senior Vice President of Client Services

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Andrew Wilson has joined ibex as Senior Vice President of Client Services. Wilson, a BPO services veteran with more than 20 years of experience on the client and provider side, will report to Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the growing ibex team,” said Casteel. “This is a key role leading client services for one of the world’s top brands. Andrew’s more than two decades of experience managing client services for leading global companies makes him uniquely qualified for this position.”

Before joining ibex, Wilson was with Amazon for 13 years, where he held various operations roles, including General Manager and President of Amazon Operations Services Philippines. Previously, he was with Microsoft and Arvato Digital Services.

“From our award-winning technology and solutions to our industry-leading training and retention programs, we are laser-focused on delivering amazing customer experiences for our clients at every interaction,” Casteel added.

About ibex   
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/896b6cd9-29c4-4874-b3a4-d3ae806ca648

