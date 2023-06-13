Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has launched A-Suite™, a first-of-its-kind destination for global asset owners and allocators. Empowering asset owners with the latest insights, research, and networking opportunities, A-Suite is an online community and content hub designed for asset owners to collaborate on the issues that matter most to them.

With over 1,800 global asset owner clients, across corporations, not-for-profits, public funds, insurance companies, central banks, superannuation and sovereign wealth funds, Northern Trust has an unwavering commitment to support the increasingly sophisticated needs of complex asset owners and allocators.

Reaffirming this longstanding focus, in addition to providing access to custom content and proprietary research, A-Suite aims to serve as a platform where peers can connect, benchmark, and share best practices.

“Our goal is to empower the missions of asset owners — helping them to optimize returns so they are able to best serve their constituents and communities. With A-Suite we aim to help further those missions to an even greater extent,” said Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Owners, Americas at Northern Trust. “The launch is very exciting but just the start,” she added. “Working in partnership with our clients, we expect to quickly add a number of new features and capabilities in upcoming releases.”

“We are thrilled to be launching A-Suite for our clients because we know just how powerful the asset owner community is, and we strive to make this the destination for content and community,” said James Wright, Head of Asset Owners, EMEA at Northern Trust. “We look forward to providing that space for asset owners through A-Suite and hope our clients find value in it.”

Angelo Calvitto, Head of the APAC region at Northern Trust, added: “Asset owners all over the world face many similar investment challenges. Providing a destination platform and content hub for this community demonstrates our desire to stay one step ahead in supporting their evolving needs.”

“Northern Trust is a visible leader in the asset allocator community and well-known for their focus on empowering the missions of clients through modern technology and extraordinary client service,” said Ted Seides, Author and Host of Capital Allocators Podcast. “They have continuously worked to develop solutions to help clients achieve their goals and A-Suite is a testament to their commitment and dedication to driving the asset allocator community forward.”

Visit northerntrust.com%2Fasuite to learn more.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005483/en/