REPAY Integrates Accounts Payable Functionality into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Microsoft+Dynamics+365+Business+Central, enabling customers to send and automate accounts payable (AP) payments through the REPAY platform. This integration aims to streamline operations, improve relationships with vendors and suppliers, and support the evolution of businesses moving towards overall digitization.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is an all-in-one business management solution that offers a scalable and comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB). Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central aims to ensure business continuity with a cloud solution that empowers companies to connects sales, service, finance and operations to help teams adapt faster and deliver results.

The+REPAY+integration will enable Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central end users to send invoice payments and vendor information from within the ERP through the REPAY platform using a seamless bi-directional sync. Payment groups can be quickly approved, and businesses can pay vendors and suppliers via ACH, credit card or rebate-earning virtual cards. Through streamlining outbound payments, businesses can pay vendors with increased efficiency and transparency while saving time and boosting their bottom lines.

“We look forward to helping Dynamics customers optimize and automate the end-to-end AP experience and eliminate time consuming manual processes,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments, REPAY. “Utilizing an integrated solution can simplify transactions and operational workflows, enabling on-time and accurate payments within a secure environment.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005035/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.