Ecolab Inc., the world’s water, hygiene and infection prevention company, today announced a further expansion of its Purolite business with theaddition of a new biologics resin manufacturing facility in Landenberg, Pennsylvania. Construction plans for the new facility are underway and will strengthen the security of supply for global pharmaceutical and biotech customers and will support the continued development and production of lifesaving clinical and commercial-scale therapeutics for patients worldwide.

“We are excited to announce this new facility, because of what it will mean for our customers and the many healthcare patients around the world who benefit from their innovation. As Purolite continues to grow, we are committed to continued chromatography innovation and dedicated applications support, thus improving the global supply of the high-quality products to produce lifesaving and life-enhancing therapeutics,” said Hayley Crowe, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Purolite.

The expansion plans for the new U.S. location include the construction of resin production facilities, cleanrooms, laboratories and new office space. Additional land is available at the site for future expansion to meet potential growth needs of the Purolite business. The Landenberg facility will be Purolite’s fourth location in Pennsylvania, further solidifying their commitment to the creation of new skilled jobs and the growth of the state’s economy. Once completed, the new facility is expected to significantly expand production capacity and add more than 150 skilled jobs in the next five years.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to a growing biotech industry, and with Purolite’s expansion in Chester County, we are cementing ourselves as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding field,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’m proud that Pennsylvania won this expansion project against other states, and I’m pleased that we will be the home of Purolite’s first U.S. Biologics Division. These types of strategic investments in growing businesses are positioning the Commonwealth as an economic powerhouse, and we will continue to make investments that bring more expansions and good-paying jobs to the Commonwealth.”

The Landenberg location will be Purolite’s sixth manufacturing facility globally. It will produce high-quality agarose chromatography resin for downstream monoclonal antibody and recombinant protein purification, and it will support new modality purification across cell therapy, gene therapy and mRNA. The expanded production capacity will allow Purolite to better support innovators worldwide with premier purification resin that will increase yield, optimize productivity and reduce the time needed to bring lifesaving therapeutics to market.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

About Purolite

Purolite, an Ecolab company, is a global leader in resin technology and services. They develop and manufacture very small beads that purify substances in the most regulated industries in the world. Industries like biopharma, pharma, microelectronics, and nuclear power depend on their solutions to separate, remove, or recover very specific elements and compounds. In the fast growing $3 billion life sciences market, Purolite provides critical solutions to help its customers produce high quality biologics for chronic illnesses and disease. With a large technical sales team, five R&D centers and six manufacturing facilities, they are built to provide high-end, customized solutions to address some of the most complex challenges. www.purolite.com

