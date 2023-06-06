Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report

1 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2023

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. This award recognizes companies across six factors of employee wellbeing including quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance, job and company stability, physical and psychological safety, career development, and belongingness.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 in recognition of our unwavering commitment to supporting the wellbeing of all of our employees," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer at Whirlpool Corporation. "For over 111 years, we have strived to create an environment where our employees can bring out their best. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to nurturing a feel-at-home culture that empowers our employees to reach their fullest potential."

Whirlpool Corporation has a long-standing commitment to cultivate inclusion and diversity throughout the organization. In 2022, the company operated 17 employee resource groups (ERGs) worldwide and hosted the fourth annual global inclusion campaign, which featured a blend of online events, videos and self-led activities that emphasized the importance of inclusive behaviors to create a culture of belonging.

In addition to its I&D initiatives, Whirlpool Corporation has expanded access to development and training including the global deployment of Whirlpool Attitudes for Life materials to establish and communicate vital guiding behaviors to ensure employee safety. The company also made significant strides in the rollout of its Be*well initiative to help employees and their dependents with resources that support their holistic wellbeing, encompassing physical, mental, social, financial, occupational and personal needs.

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as an employer of choice and has recently been recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace in 2022 Seramount Index as well as named to Forbes list of World's Best Employers.

To create the list of Best Companies to Work For in 2023, U.S. News & World Report analyzed employee perceptions of 1,000 companies across six factors that are important to wellbeing, including quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort (safety), career opportunities and professional development, and belongingness and esteem. Based on the compilation of these ratings, the editorial team narrowed down the list to the top 200 Best Companies to World For in 2023-2024.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

